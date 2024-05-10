Skip to content
Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine
Civilian casualties reported amid intense Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 3:27 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of a Red Cross car evacuating a civilian from Vovchansk on Sept. 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Intense Russian attacks in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, which forms part of the Ukraine-Russia border, have killed two civilians and injured five others, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 10.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier on May 10 that Russian forces had attempted a breakthrough of Ukraine's line of defense in Kharkiv Oblast at 5 a.m. local time, with "battles of varying intensity" continuing.

"The border communities of Kharkiv Oblast are under increased massive enemy shelling," Syniehubov reported at around 3 p.m. local time.

A morning attack left two civilians injured in Vovchansk, a town situated 50 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Kharkiv and just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Russia. Vovchansk was under Russian occupation from February to September 2022.

A 55-year-old man was killed at around 12:50 p.m. local time in Cherkasy Tyshki, a village located just outside of Kharkiv, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border, Syniehubov said.

Later in the afternoon, another attack on Vovchansk killed a civilian man and injured three other people, Syniehubov said.

Moscow recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and the surrounding region amid reports that Russia might plan to attack Kharkiv as part of a wider offensive.

Syniehubov said on May 8 that Russia is forming a grouping of forces north of the city of Kharkiv and that the authorities are "closely monitoring" the situation.

The governor reported earlier on May 10 that the attack "does not pose a threat to Kharkiv," and Russia has gathered enough forces only for "provocations in the northern direction."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
