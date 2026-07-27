Organizer of exhibition struck in deadly Russian ballistic missile attack remanded in custody

The organizer of an exhibition at which 11 people were killed when it was struck during a Russian ballistic missile attack was remanded in custody for 60 days on July 27.

The event took place on July 24 just outside Kyiv and was being attended by members of the Ukrainian defense industry when it was hit.

Eleven people died and around 100 others were injured.

Vasyl Honcharuk, head of the Armada association, which organized the event, appeared in court in Kyiv on July 27 charged under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (culpable negligence that caused the death of people).

He was remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail, Suspilne reported.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko previously said his office had opened two criminal investigations, including into a possible violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as possible negligence in organizing and holding the event.

The incident has raised questions about how Russia could obtain the information needed to target a public event which was being held at a private sports complex.

"No details about the event or its location" were publicly available before the attack, with the invitation shared only through closed industry channels and appearing online only afterward, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry told the Kyiv Independent.

While the council was not the organizer, the spokesperson said that "neither the invitation nor the registration link disclosed the venue."