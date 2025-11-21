'One of the most difficult moments' — Zelensky addresses Ukraine amid controversial US peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky officially addressed the Ukrainian public on Nov. 21, responding to growing concerns over a new peace proposal that reportedly reflects Russia's longstanding demands.

In his message, Zelensky acknowledged the growing diplomatic pressure on Ukraine, calling the current moment "one of the most difficult" for the country. Without naming the U.S. proposal directly, he described the situation as "complicated" and noted the risk of damaging key strategic relationships.

"Ukraine may soon face an extremely difficult choice. Either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either 28 complicated points or the hardest winter yet — and the risks that follow," Zelensky said on Telegram.

0:00 / 1× President Volodymyr Zelensky’s video address on November 21, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram)

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s position would be based on national priorities and ongoing dialogue with key allies.

"Ukraine’s national interest must be taken into account. We will pursue a calm dialogue with America and all of our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our main partner," he said.

The speech also focused on domestic unity and effective governance. Zelensky urged lawmakers and officials to put aside internal divisions and act in the country’s best interests.

"We need to pull ourselves together, stop the quarrels, stop the political games. The state must function. The parliament of a country at war must work in unity. The government must work effectively," he said.

Earlier this week, Trump approved a new 28-point peace framework, which Kyiv officials say resembles many of Moscow’s long-standing demands — including territorial concessions, reductions to Ukraine’s military, and limits on international alliances.

Zelensky’s office confirmed the receipt of the draft plan, noting that it was presented by the American side as a possible way to reinvigorate stalled diplomatic efforts. The President is expected to discuss available diplomatic options and key conditions for peace in upcoming talks with President Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later the peace plan, saying it could "form the basis of a final peace settlement." He claimed a version of the plan was discussed when he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska in August.

Speaking on Fox News Radio on Nov. 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped Ukraine would sign the deal by Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, describing the insanely short deadline as "an appropriate time."

Zelensky later said he had spoken to U.S. Vice President Vance and U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll, and had "discussed many details of the American side's proposal to end the war."

"We agreed that we will work together with America and Europe at the level of advisors to make the path to peace truly workable," he added.

Elsewhere on Nov. 21, a senior U.S. official on Nov. 21 contradicted a claim earlier made by Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, that he had not approved or changed any clauses of the new U.S. peace plan.

Umerov’s statement earlier in the day came in response to allegations that he might have manipulated the clause that could lead to criminal action being taken against Ukrainian officials found guilty of corruption.

A draft version of the 28-point peace plan drafted by the U.S. as part of a new push to pressure Ukraine into accepting an unfavorable end to Russia’s all-out war reportedly originally proposed an audit of all international aid to Ukraine.

But the language was later reportedly changed to offer "full amnesty for actions during the war" to all parties involved.

Read the full story and it's implications here...