Official: Russia attacks Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan rocket launchers

Russian forces fired at Kurakhove, a city in Donetsk Oblast, with Uragan rocket laucnhers on Dec. 11, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Kurakhove is located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk. It is home to the Kurakhove Thermal Power Station.

No casualties were reported following the attack, Tymoshenko said, adding that emergency services are working at the site. He didn't specify what Russian forces were targeting in Kurakhove.

On Dec. 7, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported a “powerful hit” in the center of Kurakhove. Later that day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 10 people were killed by the Russian attack, and "many" were injured.

A market, bus station, gas stations, and a residential building came under fire, the president said.