Governor: At least 6 killed, 5 wounded in Russia’s attack on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast
December 7, 2022 5:43 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported a “powerful hit” in the center of the city of Kurakhove in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. At least six people were killed, and five were injured in the attack, he said.
A market, a bus station, as well as gas stations, and residential buildings came under fire, according to the governor.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.