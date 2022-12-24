Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Update: 10 killed in Russia’s attack on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 12:20 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 7 that ten people were killed in Russia's attack that hit the center of the town of Kurakhove in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

Many people were also injured, according to Zelensky. A market, elevator, a bus station, gas stations, and a residential building came under fire, the president said.

Earlier on Dec. 7, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported a “powerful hit” in the center of the city.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

