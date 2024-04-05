Skip to content
Official: At least 6 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

by Dinara Khalilova April 5, 2024 4:43 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of April 5, wounding at least six people, according to preliminary data published by Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Three apartment buildings, a house, a dormitory, and a store were damaged in the April 5 attack, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on two explosions in the regional capital at around 3 p.m. local time.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier warned about a threat of Russia using ballistic missiles against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Russian troops launched 401 strikes against 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 4, according to Fedorov.

One person was injured in Orikhiv, and there were 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, he said.

‘Lives are falling apart:’ Kyiv residents shook by another mass missile attack
Viktor Syrotyn was sleeping in his apartment near central Kyiv when the first powerful explosion rang out. He immediately woke up, ran into his children’s room, and covered his daughter with his body. The next moment, he heard another explosion, even more powerful, with windows getting blown…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Most popular

News Feed

3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

