Official: At least 6 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of April 5, wounding at least six people, according to preliminary data published by Anatolii Kurtiev, the city's acting mayor.

Zaporizhzhia, a city with a population of around 710,000, lies in Ukraine’s southeast. Zaporizhzhia is subjected to regular Russian attacks due to its proximity to the front line.

Three apartment buildings, a house, a dormitory, and a store were damaged in the April 5 attack, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on two explosions in the regional capital at around 3 p.m. local time.

The Ukrainian Air Force earlier warned about a threat of Russia using ballistic missiles against Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Russian troops launched 401 strikes against 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 4, according to Fedorov.

One person was injured in Orikhiv, and there were 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, he said.