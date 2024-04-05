Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 11 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 11 over the past day, regional authorities said on April 5.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

A family of four, including an elderly man, a woman, and their daughter with a 14-year-old son, was injured in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, after Russian forces attacked residential houses, the General Prosecutor's Office said. Another citizen was also reportedly wounded as a result of the explosions.

A fire that broke out in an administrative building and a house has been extinguished, according to the Interior Ministry.

Russian air strikes killed two people and injured two others in Donetsk Oblast's village of Niu-York, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The attack reportedly damaged 37 houses and two administrative buildings.

One more person was wounded in a Russian attack on Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district, Filashkin said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on April 5, 2024. (State Emergency Service) The aftermath of a Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on April 5, 2024. (State Emergency Service)

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the area between the villages of Berezivka and Korotych with guided aerial bombs, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 36-year-old employee of an agricultural enterprise was killed, and a 55-year-old and 21-year-old men were hospitalized, he said.

A Russian artillery strike against the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured one person, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian troops launched 401 strikes against 10 settlements in the region over the past day, according to Fedorov. There were 19 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, he added.

Ten people were poisoned by combustion products in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, said Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Russian attacks damaged houses, a gas pipeline, and a heating pipeline, according to authorities. No casualties were reported.