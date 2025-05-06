Zelensky thanks outgoing German Chancellor Scholz for Ukraine support

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on May 5 and thanked him for supporting Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war.

"We appreciate that Germany plays a pivotal role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal commitment," Zelensky said in a post to social media.

Scholz held power in Germany throughout Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, playing a key role in Europe's response to Russia's aggression. The leader has been praised for providing Ukraine with military aid and criticized for his cautious approach towards Russia.

"There are many milestones to reflect upon: the Zeitenwende speech, the historic coffee break that helped open the way for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, three Patriot batteries and other air defense supplies — and much more," Zelensky said.

The Zeitenwende speech was made by Scholz just days after Russia began its full-scale war against Ukraine, affirming Germany's support for Ukraine and signaled a renewed commitment to defense.

Zelensky thanked Scholz for "standing for Ukraine" and described the relationship between the two leaders as "friendly."

"Thank you for your trusting partnership... My deepest appreciation for your courage, bravery and determination in the fight against Russian aggression. It remains clear: Ukraine can count on Germany," Scholz later said in response to Zelensky.

Incoming German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz is set to take over the chancellery and has vowed to continue support for Ukraine.

Germany, on April 17, announced a military assistance package for Ukraine, including IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles for Patriots.

Air defense systems are crucial amid Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, which regularly target civilian infrastructure.