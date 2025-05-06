The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholz, Diplomacy
Edit post

Zelensky thanks outgoing German Chancellor Scholz for Ukraine support

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 6, 2025 4:36 AM 2 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on May 5 and thanked him for supporting Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war.

"We appreciate that Germany plays a pivotal role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal commitment," Zelensky said in a post to social media.

Scholz held power in Germany throughout Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, playing a key role in Europe's response to Russia's aggression. The leader has been praised for providing Ukraine with military aid and criticized for his cautious approach towards Russia.

"There are many milestones to reflect upon: the Zeitenwende speech, the historic coffee break that helped open the way for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, three Patriot batteries and other air defense supplies — and much more," Zelensky said.

The Zeitenwende speech was made by Scholz just days after Russia began its full-scale war against Ukraine, affirming Germany's support for Ukraine and signaled a renewed commitment to defense.

Zelensky thanked Scholz for "standing for Ukraine" and described the relationship between the two leaders as "friendly."

"Thank you for your trusting partnership... My deepest appreciation for your courage, bravery and determination in the fight against Russian aggression. It remains clear: Ukraine can count on Germany," Scholz later said in response to Zelensky.

Incoming German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz is set to take over the chancellery and has vowed to continue support for Ukraine.

Germany, on April 17, announced a military assistance package for Ukraine, including IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles for Patriots.

Air defense systems are crucial amid Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, which regularly target civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv reportedly targets Moscow, destroys drone control center in Kursk Oblast
Key developments on May 5: * Ahead of Putin’s Victory Day Parade, Ukrainian drones reportedly target Moscow, Russian officials claim * Ukraine strikes Russian drone control center in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff says * Special tribunal against Russian leadership may be launched in 2026, President’s Office says * Czech Republic ready to train
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 AM

Minerals deal 'important part' of future security guarantees, ambassador says.

"So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it's an important part of... future security guarantees," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.