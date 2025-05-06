The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, War, US assistance to Ukraine, Pete Hegseth, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine
Edit post

Hegseth reportedly ordered Ukraine aid pause without Trump's knowledge

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 6, 2025 3:26 PM 3 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office ordered a temporary halt of military aid flights to Ukraine in early February without notifying the White House, Reuters reported on May 6, citing unnamed sources.

The suspension reportedly affected 11 shipments of artillery shells and weapons from Dover Air Force Base and a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates.

The order, issued about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, caused immediate concern in Kyiv and among officials in Poland, who contacted Washington for answers.

Top national security officials at the White House, Pentagon, and State Department were unaware of the decision and could not respond to inquiries.

The flights resumed Feb. 5, after a three-day pause, following an alleged intervention from U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, one source said.

Reuters reported in February that the United States briefly halted weapons shipments to Ukraine while the new White House administration debated its policies toward Kyiv.

The verbal order reportedly originated from Hegseth's office after a Jan. 30 Oval Office meeting on Ukraine, where cutting off aid was discussed but not approved by Trump.

Four people familiar with the matter told Reuters a small group of Pentagon staffers, many with long-standing opposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine, had advised Hegseth to suspend assistance.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

The president and other senior officials remained unaware of the suspension until Ukrainian and European partners raised concerns. The canceled flights reportedly cost U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) $2.2 million.

The weapons had been previously approved under the former President Joe Biden's administration and authorized by Congress. Since Trump's second term began in January, no new aid packages have been approved.

The U.S. temporarily halted military supplies for Ukraine in March before restarting them after Kyiv agreed to the truce plan during talks in Jeddah on March 11.

In an April 13 interview with CBS News, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the U.S. to provide air defense support, saying Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot systems for $15 billion to protect major cities.

"We will find the money and pay for everything," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's intention to buy, not request, additional systems.

Trump rejected the request the next day, accusing Ukraine of "always looking to purchase missiles" and falsely blaming Kyiv for instigating the war.

Trump has not clarified whether U.S. military aid will continue if his peace talks with Russia fail, fueling concern among allies over Washington's long-term commitment.

A Patriot air defense system based in Israel will be transferred to Ukraine after refurbishment, the New York Times reported on May 4, citing four unnamed current and former U.S. officials.

Moscow has refused a 30-day ceasefire, demanding extraordinary concessions, including a halt to all foreign military aid to Ukraine.

A night with the medics of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade on Kharkiv Oblast front
Editor’s Note: Due to the security protocols of the brigade featured in this story, Ukrainian soldiers and military medics mentioned are identified by their callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – As is usually the case at stabilization points across Ukraine in the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war, peak hour for the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

7:52 AM

Book on Soviet dissidents wins Pulitzer Prize.

"To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" by Benjamin Nathans, which covers dissent in the Soviet Union and Russia today, won a Pulitzer Prize on May 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.