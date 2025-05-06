Hegseth reportedly ordered Ukraine aid pause without Trump's knowledge

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office ordered a temporary halt of military aid flights to Ukraine in early February without notifying the White House, Reuters reported on May 6, citing unnamed sources.

The suspension reportedly affected 11 shipments of artillery shells and weapons from Dover Air Force Base and a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates.

The order, issued about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, caused immediate concern in Kyiv and among officials in Poland, who contacted Washington for answers.

Top national security officials at the White House, Pentagon, and State Department were unaware of the decision and could not respond to inquiries.

The flights resumed Feb. 5, after a three-day pause, following an alleged intervention from U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, one source said.

Reuters reported in February that the United States briefly halted weapons shipments to Ukraine while the new White House administration debated its policies toward Kyiv.

The verbal order reportedly originated from Hegseth's office after a Jan. 30 Oval Office meeting on Ukraine, where cutting off aid was discussed but not approved by Trump.

Four people familiar with the matter told Reuters a small group of Pentagon staffers, many with long-standing opposition to U.S. aid for Ukraine, had advised Hegseth to suspend assistance.

The president and other senior officials remained unaware of the suspension until Ukrainian and European partners raised concerns. The canceled flights reportedly cost U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) $2.2 million.

The weapons had been previously approved under the former President Joe Biden's administration and authorized by Congress. Since Trump's second term began in January, no new aid packages have been approved.

The U.S. temporarily halted military supplies for Ukraine in March before restarting them after Kyiv agreed to the truce plan during talks in Jeddah on March 11.

In an April 13 interview with CBS News, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the U.S. to provide air defense support, saying Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot systems for $15 billion to protect major cities.

"We will find the money and pay for everything," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's intention to buy, not request, additional systems.

Trump rejected the request the next day, accusing Ukraine of "always looking to purchase missiles" and falsely blaming Kyiv for instigating the war.

Trump has not clarified whether U.S. military aid will continue if his peace talks with Russia fail, fueling concern among allies over Washington's long-term commitment.

A Patriot air defense system based in Israel will be transferred to Ukraine after refurbishment, the New York Times reported on May 4, citing four unnamed current and former U.S. officials.

Moscow has refused a 30-day ceasefire, demanding extraordinary concessions, including a halt to all foreign military aid to Ukraine.