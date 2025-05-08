The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump calls for 'unconditional ceasefire,' committed to 'securing peace' between Ukraine, Russia

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 9, 2025 1:50 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on Feb. 12, 2025, and US President Donald Trump (R) on Feb. 22, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova and Alex Wroblewski / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

United States President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.

Writing on Truth Social following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump expressed his hope for "an acceptable ceasefire," with both countries "held accountable for respecting the sanctity of... direct negotiations."

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump threatened.

Separately, in a recent interview, Trump said that U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine. U.S. lawmakers have preemptively prepared a comprehensive sanctions bill that would impose new penalties on Russia.

"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added, expressing his support for an end to the war.

Trump's post follows a "constructive" phone call with Zelensky. During the call, the leaders discussed the war, diplomatic efforts, and "a real and lasting ceasefire."

Recent months have seen a series of failed peace talks and ceasefires, including one initially brokered by the U.S. in March. While Ukraine immediately agreed to the ceasefire, Russia repeated violated it.

Later, in April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations , noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Majority of Ukrainians unwilling to trade territory or Western path for peace, poll shows
The survey, conducted between April 24 and May 4, shows that 56.9% of respondents would not be willing to compromise on either territorial integrity or Ukraine's pro-Western direction in any potential talks with Moscow.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

US Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV.

U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square, according to Vatican News.
5:52 PM
Video

What Putin won't tell you about Russia's 'Victory Day.'

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sat down with author, historian, and Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which mark the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, are one of the country's biggest public events of the year. President of the Ukrainian Society of Switzerland Andrej Lushnycky who sheds some light on the things Putin would rather you didn't know about World War II.
