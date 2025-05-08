Trump calls for 'unconditional ceasefire,' committed to 'securing peace' between Ukraine, Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

United States President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia.

Writing on Truth Social following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump expressed his hope for "an acceptable ceasefire," with both countries "held accountable for respecting the sanctity of... direct negotiations."

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump threatened.

Separately, in a recent interview, Trump said that U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine. U.S. lawmakers have preemptively prepared a comprehensive sanctions bill that would impose new penalties on Russia.

"As president, I will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans... This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement," Trump added, expressing his support for an end to the war.

Trump's post follows a "constructive" phone call with Zelensky. During the call, the leaders discussed the war, diplomatic efforts, and "a real and lasting ceasefire."

Recent months have seen a series of failed peace talks and ceasefires, including one initially brokered by the U.S. in March. While Ukraine immediately agreed to the ceasefire, Russia repeated violated it.

Later, in April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday, though Zelensky accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations , noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.