German Chancellor Merz plans visit to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine soon as part of efforts to promote a long-term ceasefire with Russia, German broadcaster Tagesschau reported on May 7.

Speaking during a visit to Paris, Merz said the trip is currently being coordinated and emphasized that the European Union must do "everything possible" to help secure a lasting cessation of hostilities beyond the upcoming weekend.

"The key question is whether Russia is prepared for a 30-day ceasefire," Merz said, according to Tagesschau. He also linked the prospect of German security guarantees for Ukraine to the establishment of a sustainable truce, which he said should pave the way for a future peace agreement with Moscow.

Merz's remarks come as Russia prepares for a unilateral ceasefire, announced around the time of its annual Victory Day celebrations. The Kremlin declared a "humanitarian truce" from May 8 to May 11, claiming it would halt military operations during the period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the move as a "theatrical performance" meant to reduce Russia's international isolation. Experts have also questioned the legitimacy of the ceasefire, warning that it lacks mutually agreed terms or monitoring mechanisms.

The Victory Day ceasefire is the latest in a series of truce initiatives announced by Moscow, all of which Russia has violated.

In April, Russia declared a ceasefire over the Easter holiday. Ukraine accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations between April 19 and April 21.

Ukraine has also said that Russian forces repeatedly breached a partial truce on attacks against energy facilities brokered on March 25.

Russia has repeatedly proclaimed its supposed readiness for peace talks while simultaneously pushing for maximalist demands. Kyiv has dismissed these declarations as a propaganda stunt, noting that Russian forces have only intensified their attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire more than 50 days ago, but Moscow rejected the offer, demanding a halt to Western military aid to Ukraine.