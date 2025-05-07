The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Kyiv, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv injures at least 5

by Dmytro Basmat May 7, 2025 5:07 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Kyiv, Ukraine during the day (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on May 7, striking residential buildings in the capital and injuring at least five people, officials reported.

Fires have been reported at several residential buildings in the Dniprov, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi neighborhoods of the capital.

At least five people were injured in the Dniprov district due to a drone strike, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attack. No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage, or whether there were any casualties sustained.

Kyiv Independent journalists first reported explosions around 1 a.m. local time, as Ukraine Air Force warned of missile strikes on Kyiv. Additional explosions were reported around 4:30 a.m. amid the threat of drone attacks.

The attack on the Ukrainian capital comes ahead of the start of Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 7, with 29 world leaders expected to attend events in Moscow.

Russia stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian civilians in the past weeks, resulting in numerous casualties reported in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

On May 4, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv injured 11 people, including 2 children, and damaged a shopping mall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire for Russia's Victory Day commemorations between May 7 and 9 — a proposal that President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected, calling it a a "theatrical performance," designed to ease Russia’s international isolation and create a favorable atmosphere for Moscow.

‘I just hate the Russians’ — Kyiv district recovers from drone strike as ceasefire remains elusive
When a Russian drone strike set a high-rise across the street on fire just after midnight on May 4, 34-year-old veteran Petro Kryvoruka shook his wife, Halyna, awake in their Kyiv apartment. As the buzzing of drones continued, he braced for another explosion. “I told (my wife), ’Something is coming,
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova



Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 11.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
10:58 PM

Moscow releases guest list for Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has released a guest list of countries and foreign leaders planning to attend the contentious May 9 Victory Day parade. Military personnel from 13 countries are expected to march through Moscow and at least 29 world leaders are expected to attend the event.
