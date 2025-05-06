The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

5 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 6, 2025 1:09 PM 1 min read
First responders work at the site of Russian drone attack in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 6, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five people were killed and 33 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on May 6.

Russia launched 136 drones overnight, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 54 drones, while 70 vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm defenses. The assault was countered with electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups.

In Donetsk Oblast, three residents were killed and 16 injured due to Russian aggression, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 11 people were injured, including four in the city of Kharkiv, where Russia attacked four districts with suicide drones, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One person was killed and three injured in Kherson Oblast as Russian forces hit social infrastructure and residential areas, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed one person and damaged civilian infrastructure, including houses, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Three women, aged 43, 65, and 70, were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where houses and infrastructure were damaged, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The attacks come as Moscow continues rejecting a complete ceasefire and escalates strikes targeting civilian areas across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s drones target Moscow second night in a row, Russian official claims, ahead of Victory Day parade
Debris from one of the drones reportedly fell on the Kashirskoye Highway, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The reported attack comes just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade and three-day “truce.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

7:52 AM

Book on Soviet dissidents wins Pulitzer Prize.

"To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" by Benjamin Nathans, which covers dissent in the Soviet Union and Russia today, won a Pulitzer Prize on May 5.
