Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Zelensky: ‘There will be no World War III. It's not a trilogy.’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 3:51 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 11 that Ukraine would stop Russia's aggression with the West's help, preventing a World War III from happening. 

“World War I claimed millions of lives. World War II claimed tens of million. There will be no World War III. It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world,” he said during a virtual appearance at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe Awards are bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognizing excellence in film and television.

Zelensky was introduced by actor and filmmaker Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's war against Ukraine.

The address was made amid the fierce fighting for the small town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast and new announcements of military aid from France, the U.S., and Germany. 

Ukrainian forces' resilience during the ongoing battle for Soledar has allowed Ukraine to win time, Zelensky said in his address to the nation on Jan. 9.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK