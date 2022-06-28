According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the U.S. actor and director was in Kyiv on the first day of the full-scale invasion, seeing Russian aggression with his own eyes. "Soon the whole world will be able to see the truth about the war thanks to his film," Zelensky said. Penn is also a co-founder of CORE response, an organization that helps communities affected by crises, including Ukrainians affected by Russia's war.