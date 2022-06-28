Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSean Penn making documentary about Russia's war in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

June 28, 2022 4:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the U.S. actor and director was in Kyiv on the first day of the full-scale invasion, seeing Russian aggression with his own eyes. "Soon the whole world will be able to see the truth about the war thanks to his film," Zelensky said. Penn is also a co-founder of CORE response, an organization that helps communities affected by crises, including Ukrainians affected by Russia's war.

