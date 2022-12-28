Zelensky: ‘Next year is crucial for Ukraine’

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 27 that the next year is crucial for Ukraine, and the country continues to prepare its defense and security forces amid Russia’s continuing aggression.

“We listened to the commanders and decided on steps for the near future. We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results in the entire defense and security sector must demonstrate,” he said, adding that he discussed the ammunition supply and military equipment repair with the military chiefs separately.

Zelensky also said that this week would be necessary for the country from a political point of view and once again stated that Ukraine’s goals are the liberation of all territory.

“Soon, I will present my view on the implementation of these tasks in the annual Message to the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine,” Zelensky announced.