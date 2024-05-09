Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian offensive, Military aid
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukraine will regain battlefield initiative if more weapons arrive

by Chris York May 9, 2024 10:30 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will be able to blunt the Russian offensive if its allies increase weapons supplies, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 9.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with the European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, Zelensky said he was putting "maximum pressure" on partners to increase supplies.

"If the delivery of weapons is increased, we will be able to stop (Russian forces) in the east, where they have the initiative," he added.

The press conference was interrupted by an air raid alert. "This is their true attitude to peace," Zelensky said as they moved to a shelter.

Russian forces captured Avdiivka in February and have now shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast.

Russian progress in Ukraine is "still quite limited," and it is "not too late" for Kyiv to win, NATO's top military official said on May 8.

Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, said the most important thing now was that members of the military alliance continue to send aid.

"And the longer the war lasts, the more difficult that becomes," he told VRT Canvas, adding: "Many countries have been supplying weapons and ammunition from their own stocks for two years, but they are not endless either."

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:05 PM

Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine.

HIMARS, whose prowess became a popular motif of internet memes, was a game-changer for Ukraine when it first arrived in the summer of 2022, allowing Kyiv to target Russian forces behind the front lines far more accurately than they had previously.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:57 PM

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against the Kharkiv Oblast in which Kupiansk is situated, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.