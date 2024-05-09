Germany will provide Ukraine with 45 million euros for energy restoration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Germany will provide Ukraine 45 million euros ($48 million) in the form of a grant for energy restoration, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry announced on May 9.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia plant, the main electricity supplier to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack on May 8 against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. At least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly decommissioned as a result of the attack.

The grant will fund the project "Improving the efficiency of electricity transmission," which was officially established during a meeting between the Ukrainian Energy Minister and Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

"It is very important for us that the funds can be directed in different directions to restore and strengthen the stability of transmission system objects under enemy attacks," Halushchenko said.

Ukrenegro, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, signed the grant in cooperation with the German Development Bank, KfW. According to the Ministry, the funds will purchase equipment for energy efficient modernization, automation, and reconstruction of Ukrenegro substations.

"Thanks to the support of the German Development Bank KfW during the Russian Federation's military aggression, NPC Ukrenergo has attracted more than 177 million euros ($190 million) in loans and grants to restore and develop the electricity transmission network," the Ministry said.

Earlier this week, Ukrenegro announced that imports from Europe will not be sufficient to completely cover Ukraine's energy deficit caused by the May 8 attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Three thermal power plants were damaged in the recent attacks, according to Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK.

Earlier on May 8, Ukrenergo said it would be limiting energy supplies for industrial and commercial users between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.