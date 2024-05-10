Skip to content
Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1

by Dmytro Basmat May 10, 2024 5:19 AM 1 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

The attack occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time. Emergency crews are currently on scene.

As a result of the attack, one person was injured.

There were five explosions heard in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the night.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv strikes Russian oil facilities, Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine
Key developments on May 9: * Ukrainian drones strike multiple Russian oil facilities * Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine * Zelensky dismisses Zaluzhnyi from military service * Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 8 * Zelensky signs laws on mobilization, extension of martial law A long…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

5:19 AM

5:19 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
12:06 AM

Bloomberg: Russian tycoons move assets home amid Western sanctions.

Increasingly cut off from western banking and financial services, Russia's wealthiest individuals are facing a dilemma when it comes to handing their fortunes to the next generation, according to Bloomberg. Most of the billionaires who were sanctioned have opted to move assets home, the news agency reported.
10:05 PM

Germany to buy 3 HIMARS for Ukraine.

HIMARS, whose prowess became a popular motif of internet memes, was a game-changer for Ukraine when it first arrived in the summer of 2022, allowing Kyiv to target Russian forces behind the front lines far more accurately than they had previously.
7:57 PM

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against the Kharkiv Oblast in which Kupiansk is situated, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.
