Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

The attack occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time. Emergency crews are currently on scene.

As a result of the attack, one person was injured.

There were five explosions heard in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the night.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.



