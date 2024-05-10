Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

This audio is created with AI assistance
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.
A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv damaged homes in a residential area and caused a fire to break out, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.
The attack occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time. Emergency crews are currently on scene.
As a result of the attack, one person was injured.
There were five explosions heard in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the night.
Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.