Zelensky reappoints Hereha as Support Forces commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reappointed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces on May 9 after previously replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets back in March.

Following Zelensky's reshuffling of senior positions within the Ukrainian military, which included the dismissal of Ukraine's top military commander, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian leader opted to dismiss Hereha and replace him with Yakovets.

Yakovets was later dismissed after only two months in the position.

The Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is one of the main formations of the country's military, which is responsible for operational support of troops. This includes engineering support, electronic warfare, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and topographical and hydrometeorological support.

Hereha's reappointment followed several high-level announcements involving Ukraine's military leadership.

Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, was dismissed from military service on May 9 on health grounds. The Presidential office then announced that the former commander will start in his new role as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. in the coming weeks.

The Ukrainian president dismissed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk from his role as the commander of the Ukrainian military's Special Operations Forces (SOF) on May 9.

A separate decree announced Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak as the force's new commander. Lupanchuk served as the SOF's commander for the past six months since his appointment on Nov. 3, 2023.

Zelensky introduced changes to several high-level military appointments earlier in February, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

More changes to Ukraine's military command were announced in April, with new appointments made in the country's southern, eastern, and western operational commands.