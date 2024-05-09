Skip to content
News Feed, Support Forces, Ukrainian military, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Edit post

Zelensky reappoints Hereha as Support Forces commander

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2024 6:59 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reappointed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces on May 9 after previously replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets back in March.

Following Zelensky's reshuffling of senior positions within the Ukrainian military, which included the dismissal of Ukraine's top military commander, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian leader opted to dismiss Hereha and replace him with Yakovets.

Yakovets was later dismissed after only two months in the position.

The Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is one of the main formations of the country's military, which is responsible for operational support of troops. This includes engineering support, electronic warfare, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and topographical and hydrometeorological support.

Hereha's reappointment followed several high-level announcements involving Ukraine's military leadership.

Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, was dismissed from military service on May 9 on health grounds. The Presidential office then announced that the former commander will start in his new role as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K. in the coming weeks.

The Ukrainian president dismissed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk from his role as the commander of the Ukrainian military's Special Operations Forces (SOF) on May 9.

A separate decree announced Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak as the force's new commander. Lupanchuk served as the SOF's commander for the past six months since his appointment on Nov. 3, 2023.

Zelensky introduced changes to several high-level military appointments earlier in February, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

More changes to Ukraine's military command were announced in April, with new appointments made in the country's southern, eastern, and western operational commands.

Ground Forces: Heads of southern, eastern military commands reassigned to new posts
Andrii Kovalchuk, the head of Southern Operational Command, and Serhii Litvinov, the head of Eastern Operational Command, have been promoted and will leave their current posts, the Ground Forces’ spokesperson, Volodymyr Fitio, confirmed for the Kyiv Independent on April 11.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
