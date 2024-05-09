Skip to content
Zelensky signs laws on mobilization, extension of martial law

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2024 6:16 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office on March 28, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the extension of martial law and general mobilization from May 14 to August 11.

Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on May 6 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to approve the extension two days later.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from Feb. 14 until May 14.

The Ukrainian leader first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

In April, the parliament passed a bill updating the rules on mobilization as the country seeks to replenish the ranks of its Armed Forces.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
