Balkans, Elections, Europe, NATO, European allies
Zelensky congratulates newly elected North Macedonian president

by Sonya Bandouil May 10, 2024 6:33 AM 1 min read
The North Macedonian military at the "30 Years of the Army" ceremony on Aug. 18, 2022. Illustrative purposes only. (North Macedonian Defense Ministry)
President Volodymyr Zelensky extended congratulations, in a post on X, to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova for her win in North Macedonia's presidential election.

“I congratulate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on her convincing victory in the elections. I wish her successful and fruitful work in her position. We value our strong partnership and are grateful to Skopje for supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression,” Zelensky wrote.

He also expressed optimism for enhanced bilateral cooperation to foster peace and stability in Europe.

North Macedonia conducted both parliamentary elections and a second round of presidential elections on May 8.

Siljanovska-Davkova, backed by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, is the first woman to be elected president of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia has previously provided military aid to Ukraine, including four Su-25 aircraft, T-72 tanks, small arms, munitions, and other support.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Ukraine could join EU in 2030
2030 is a very real date for Ukraine to join the European Union, Katarina Mathernova, the EU ambassador to Ukraine, said in an interview on May 9.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Sonya Bandouil
