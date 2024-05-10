Zelensky congratulates newly elected North Macedonian president

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky extended congratulations, in a post on X, to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova for her win in North Macedonia's presidential election.

“I congratulate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on her convincing victory in the elections. I wish her successful and fruitful work in her position. We value our strong partnership and are grateful to Skopje for supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression,” Zelensky wrote.

He also expressed optimism for enhanced bilateral cooperation to foster peace and stability in Europe.

North Macedonia conducted both parliamentary elections and a second round of presidential elections on May 8.

Siljanovska-Davkova, backed by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, is the first woman to be elected president of North Macedonia.

North Macedonia has previously provided military aid to Ukraine, including four Su-25 aircraft, T-72 tanks, small arms, munitions, and other support.