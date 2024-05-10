SBU arrests Kharkiv man accused of spying on Ukrainian positions

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 45-year-old man from Kharkiv was arrested by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on May 9 for allegedly tracking Ukrainian firing position, and providing coordinates to Russian intelligence officers.

According to a statement released by the SBU, the unnamed man was arrested at his home in the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv. The man is accused of surveying and tracking Ukrainian positions, having recorded coordinates on Google Maps to provide to Russian intelligence officers.

During the SBU's investigation, the suspect's cell phone, with alleged correspondence to Russian intelligence officials, was seized.

The SBU allege that Russian intelligence officials, with the suspect's help, were interested in geolocating Ukrainian fortifications in the city, as well as acquiring locations of mobile anti-aircraft firing groups responsible for downing Russian attack drones.

The man first came to the attention of the Russian intelligence officers after he shared pro-Kremlin views among his acquaintances.

The accused is charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code and faces up to eight year in prison, if convicted.

The man has previously been convicted and served sentences for theft and inflicting bodily harm resulting in the death.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, which had a population of 1.4 million in 2021, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.







