Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Zelensky lands in Paris to meet Macron and Scholz

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 11:14 pm
After spending a day in the U.K., President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Paris late on Feb. 8, according to BFM TV. 

Zelensky is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the French capital.

On Feb. 9, Zelensky will also visit Brussels.

This is Zelensky's second foreign visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Earlier on Feb. 8, Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, where he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as King Charles III.

In his speech to the British parliament, Zelensky asked for planes, in order to be able to resist and overcome Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

