Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Zelensky to visit Paris, Brussels after London

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 6:07 pm
Share

Zelensky to visit Paris, Brussels after LondonBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) greets President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) in London on Feb. 8, 2023. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel from London to Paris on Feb. 8, according to French authorities, who spoke with the Kyiv Independent on conditions of anonymity.

Zelensky will also visit Brussels on Feb. 9. This is Zelensky's second foreign visit since the start of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

On Feb. 8, Zelensky landed in London and met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Zelensky also met with King Charles III.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid," Zelensky said. "And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership." 

The U.K. will train Ukrainian pilots and marines and provide longer-range weapons to Kyiv, Sunak's office said on Feb. 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after arriving in London on Feb. 8. (Zelensky's Facebook page).

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said.

In Paris, Zelensky is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK