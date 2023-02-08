Zelensky to visit Paris, Brussels after London

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel from London to Paris on Feb. 8, according to French authorities, who spoke with the Kyiv Independent on conditions of anonymity.

Zelensky will also visit Brussels on Feb. 9. This is Zelensky's second foreign visit since the start of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

On Feb. 8, Zelensky landed in London and met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Zelensky also met with King Charles III.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine's aid," Zelensky said. "And today I'm in London to personally thank the British people for their support and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership."

The U.K. will train Ukrainian pilots and marines and provide longer-range weapons to Kyiv, Sunak's office said on Feb. 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after arriving in London on Feb. 8. (Zelensky's Facebook page).

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said.

In Paris, Zelensky is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.