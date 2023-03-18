Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Zelensky imposes sanctions against Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad, other officials

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 2:06 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 18, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on 141 legal entities and 300 individuals, including Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad. 

Sanctions were also imposed against Syrian Prime Minister Husein Arnus and the country’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. 

Sanctions have been introduced for 10 years and include the blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, and suspension of economic and financial obligations. 

A number of Russian citizens were sanctioned as well. 

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June last year after Damascus recognized the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as independent states. 

On March 17, Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that it had returned two Ukrainian women and six children from Syrian captivity

According to the report, the Ukrainians were kept in "terrible conditions" in Syria.

"Even in the conditions of Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine does not forget about its citizens in trouble and will come to help anywhere on the globe," the intelligence directorate wrote. 

On March 10, Zelensky imposed sanctions against 120 individuals — mainly Russian citizens — and 287 legal entities, including those related to gambling.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK