'You have lost the trust of society' — Ukrainians react to Zelensky’s latest evening address

Protesters hold placards during a protest in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 22, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainians have reacted with fury to President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest evening address on July 22, during which he confirmed he had signed a controversial bill that curtails the independence of Ukraine’s key anti-corruption institutions.

The new law — titled Law 12414 — is seen as effectively destroying the independence of two key anti-graft bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

As Zelensky signed the bill, the first country-wide protests since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion were in full swing in cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

In a video posted to social media, Zelensky framed the decision as a step toward greater justice and independence from foreign, especially Russian, influence, though he did not provide evidence of outside interference in the agencies.

"The anti-corruption infrastructure will work," he said.

Zelensky publishes short evening addresses on social media every day, offering updates on the war, diplomacy, or internal affairs. These videos are usually routine and rarely provoke strong reactions.

But this time was different.

“(Zelensky), what are you doing?!!! What am I fighting for?!!!”

Within minutes, the post was flooded with responses expressing shock, disappointment, and a growing sense of betrayal.

What Zelensky presented as a step toward removing foreign interference, many have interpreted as a step back from democracy and transparency.

Grief, betrayal, disbelief

A dominant theme in replies to the post was personal disappointment in the president, once widely seen as a symbol of reform.

"You have lost the trust of society," wrote activist Yulia Tymoshenko, whose comment received over 6,000 likes.

"Hypocritical, low and shameful towards those who give their lives for a democratic country," project manager Nadia Kurazhnova wrote.

Dozens simply repeated slogans that were voiced at the protests, including "Traitor of Ukraine," "Shame," and "Veto the law."



President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the press during a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 17, 2025. (Viktor Kovalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

People gathered to protest a bill passed in Ukraine's parliament that strips independence from anti-corruption bodies, in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 22, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/The Kyiv Independent)

"Mr. President, society is outraged by Law 12414, and just can't accept any other information from you now,” lawyer Yevhen Pronin wrote.

Many comments reflected on Ukraine’s painful history, especially the 2014 Euromaidan protests, where over 100 people were killed fighting for democratic reforms.

"My brother did not die for a country like this! I stood on the Maidan for another country!" producer Viktoria Mircha wrote.

"The students, with whom the revolution of dignity began, are already 30-35 years old. These are adults now, and it’s not that easy to fool them. Who is this kind of messaging even for?" publisher Kira Kos said.

The signing of the new law has stoked fears of political regression, with lawmakers, soldiers, and civil society activists telling the Kyiv Independent on July 22 that it risks a "point of no return."

Many have drawn comparisons to Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian president ousted in 2014 after violently suppressing protests during EuroMaidan.

Like Yanukovych, Zelensky now stands accused of centralizing power and weakening key institutions.

"Do you want to follow Yanukovych? Let’s organize."

The law he signed was seen by critics as a direct attack on Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, one of the key achievements of the post-Maidan reforms.

"Mr. President, should we do another Maidan?" wrote Olya Wysocka. "Do you want to follow Yanukovych? Let’s organize."

"This is a shame and betrayal of the Ukrainian people!!!," soldier Slava Chornyi wrote.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia (R) and then-President Viktor Yanukovych (L) attend a Russian-Ukrainian summit in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 17, 2013. (Sasha Mordovets / Getty Images)

Another recurring theme in the public backlash was geopolitical. With Ukraine fighting for its survival against Russia’s invasion, many fear the move damages the country’s credibility with its Western partners and plays into the Kremlin’s narrative that Ukraine is no different from the corrupt regimes it opposes.

"Nice speech. The European press is already filled with headlines saying 'Ukraine took a step back.' A complete and total political fiasco," journalist Iryna Guley wrote.

At the same time, many Ukrainians said this decision does not reflect the position of society at large. Civil society, they argue, remains strong, committed to transparency and reform.

"We know that it's gaslighting. You know it too," programmer Taras Shevchenko wrote on X, in reply to Zelensky's post, echoing a common view that ordinary Ukrainians still support democratic values and reject backsliding.

People attend the rally against the law #12414, that regulates the work of National Anti-Curruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 22, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk / The Kyiv Independent)

Now, many are urging Ukraine’s international partners to step in. For years, EU and U.S. assistance has been linked to reforms and anti-corruption measures. Activists say that leverage remains vital.

"Most of Ukraine’s democratic progress has happened in spite of politicians, not because of them. And if it has to continue this way, it will," Tymoshenko wrote in a recent post.

"Ukrainians won’t give up. And you shouldn’t either."