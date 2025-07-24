Become a member
News Feed

Global Starlink outage disrupts Ukrainian front lines

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Global Starlink outage disrupts Ukrainian front lines
A Starlink terminal engineered by SpaceX is displayed during the Everything Electric London 2024 at ExCel on March 28, 2024, in London, England. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, experienced a global outage on July 24, the company announced on its official website.

The extent and duration of the disruption remain unclear, and officials have yet to provide details on what caused the service interruption.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the outage on Telegram, stating that Starlink terminals were down and connectivity was lost along the front lines.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine depend on Starlink satellites, which have replaced internet networks damaged during the war. Civilians in hospitals, schools, and frontline areas all rely on it — as does the military along the entire front.

While details about the cause of the outage have not been disclosed, Ukraine's access to Starlink has been a recurring point of tension throughout the full-scale invasion, especially in the context of Kyiv's relationship with the United States and Starlink owner Elon Musk.

Article image
StarlinkUkrainian armed forcesUkraineElon MuskWar
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

