Thursday, March 16, 2023

Zelensky sanctions 120 individuals, 287 legal entities

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 8:41 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 10, approving a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council to sanction 120 individuals and 287 legal entities, including those related to gambling.

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 120 individuals, mainly Russian citizens. The list also included some citizens of the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Cyprus.

The legal entities sanctioned by Ukraine included a number of sports betting companies.

Earlier, Zelensky introduced a set of sanctions targeting 277 Russians and 92 legal entities. 

The list covered individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, those who help support mercenaries fighting against Ukraine, and Russian athletes and other sporting representatives who have shown public support for the war. 

