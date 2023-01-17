Ukrainian military: Russia primed to fire up to 44 Kalibr missiles from Black Sea

Six Russian missile carriers in the Black Sea, including submarines, have been armed with an almost unprecedented number of Kalibr cruise missiles - up to 44, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokeperson for the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The estimate of missiles ready to launch was made after another Russian submarine was observed calling into port, presumably to be loaded with fresh Kalibr missiles, Humeniuk said live on Ukrainian television.

Since the full-scale invasion began, the most missiles Russia had had in the Black Sea at any one time was 48.

Among other cruise and ballistic missiles, Kalibrs have been among the main weapons that Russia has used to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used in Russia's tenth mass missile attack on Ukraine, with several reported shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russia is close to running out of its stockpile but added that it can still continue to produce 20 Kalibrs per month.

Russia boasted in December that it would never run out of these missiles.

Ukraine remains under threat of another missile attack, Humeniuk said.