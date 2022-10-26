Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukrainian military destroys ammunition depot on southern front line

October 26, 2022 4:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 26 Russian troops and destroyed 4 mortars, an anti-aircraft missile complex TOR, six armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in southern Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces also downed two kamikaze drones in Kherson Oblast. 

