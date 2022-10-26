Ukrainian military destroys ammunition depot on southern front line
October 26, 2022 4:17 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces killed 26 Russian troops and destroyed 4 mortars, an anti-aircraft missile complex TOR, six armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in southern Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces also downed two kamikaze drones in Kherson Oblast.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.