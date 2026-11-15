Russia launches 'mass attack' on Odesa Oblast as strikes kill 4, injure 69 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed four people and injured 69 others across Ukraine over the past day while Odesa Oblast came under "mass attack," Ukrainian authorities said on Nov. 15.

Russia continued its daily attacks on Ukrainian civilian and critical infrastructure, launching a "mass attack" on Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

One of the strikes hit an energy facility belonging to the Ukrainian energy company DTEK. Approximately 41,000 families across Odesa Oblast were temporarily without power while utility workers worked to restore service, Kiper said. Russia attacks Ukraine's energy grid as part of its campaign on critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

Six people were injured in the attacks on Odesa Oblast, while an administrative building was significantly damaged, along with cars, a gas pipeline, residential buildings, and a school.

Overall, Russian forces launched 132 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 15, including 78 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 106 drones, including 61 jet-powered ones. Drone impacts were recorded at 20 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Chernihiv Oblast, two men aged 42 and 45 were killed in a Russian strike on critical infrastructure in the city of Mena, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Another 33-year-old man was injured in the attack, Chaus added.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked with drones, a missile, and artillery four districts of the region, killing one person and injuring 13 others, including a seven-year-old boy, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Nov. 14.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the regional capital of Kharkiv and 13 other settlements, injuring five people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The National Police said that a 67-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Borova.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 32 people, including four children, were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local authorities said. Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 877 attacks on 48 settlements in the region.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks on 28 settlements, injuring five people, the regional military administration said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a Russian drone hit a house, injuring three people, according to Governor Andrii Raikovych. Overnight, Russia attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in the region, the State Emergency Service said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, energy infrastructure came under attack while civilians were not injured in the attacks, Governor Vitalii Bunecho said.