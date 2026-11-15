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War

Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, at least 30 explosions heard

3 min read
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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, at least 30 explosions heard
Fire following the attack on Russia's Akhtubinsk military airfield overnight on Nov. 15, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces struck a military airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, with at least 30 explosions reported at the site, a Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel said on Nov. 15.

According to the Telegram channel Exilenova Plus, the Ukrainian strike targeted the Akhtubinsk military airfield, including its aircraft parking areas, ammunition depots, and other facilities.

After the alleged detonation, at least 30 explosions were heard on site, according to Exilenova Plus.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm that the facility had been struck.

The airbase lies around 650 kilometers (280 miles) east of the Ukrainian-controlled territory some 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) west of Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

Astrakhan Oblast Governor Igor Babushkin said that 31 drones were destroyed in the northern part of the region overnight.

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A video purportedly showing explosions following the attack on Russia's Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast overnight on Nov. 15, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

The Akhtubinsk airfield has been targeted by Ukraine before.

Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet was damaged at Akhtubinsk airfield on Oct. 29, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) confirmed.

On Aug. 20, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber stationed in Akhtubinsk, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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