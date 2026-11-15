Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, at least 30 explosions heard

Ukrainian forces struck a military airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, with at least 30 explosions reported at the site, a Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel said on Nov. 15.

According to the Telegram channel Exilenova Plus, the Ukrainian strike targeted the Akhtubinsk military airfield, including its aircraft parking areas, ammunition depots, and other facilities.

After the alleged detonation, at least 30 explosions were heard on site, according to Exilenova Plus.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm that the facility had been struck.

The airbase lies around 650 kilometers (280 miles) east of the Ukrainian-controlled territory some 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) west of Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

Astrakhan Oblast Governor Igor Babushkin said that 31 drones were destroyed in the northern part of the region overnight.

0:00 / 1× A video purportedly showing explosions following the attack on Russia's Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast overnight on Nov. 15, 2026. (Exilenova Plus / Telegram)

The Akhtubinsk airfield has been targeted by Ukraine before.

Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet was damaged at Akhtubinsk airfield on Oct. 29, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) confirmed.

On Aug. 20, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber stationed in Akhtubinsk, according to Ukraine's General Staff.