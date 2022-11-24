Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Ukrainian authorities discover 9 torture chambers in liberated Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 12:47 pm
Share

The bodies of 432 civilians killed during Russian occupation were also found on the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported on Nov. 24.

Nine torture chambers have also been discovered in the area, according to the official. 

Twelve prosecutorial groups are now working in Kherson Oblast to document and investigate Russian war crimes.

Kostin said that the work of prosecutors is threatened because many buildings in the area are mined, and Russian troops continue to attack the area with mortars.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Earlier on Nov. 18, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that Russian forces were keeping children in torture chambers in Kherson Oblast.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK