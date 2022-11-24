Ukrainian authorities discover 9 torture chambers in liberated Kherson Oblast

The bodies of 432 civilians killed during Russian occupation were also found on the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported on Nov. 24.

Nine torture chambers have also been discovered in the area, according to the official.

Twelve prosecutorial groups are now working in Kherson Oblast to document and investigate Russian war crimes.

Kostin said that the work of prosecutors is threatened because many buildings in the area are mined, and Russian troops continue to attack the area with mortars.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Earlier on Nov. 18, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said that Russian forces were keeping children in torture chambers in Kherson Oblast.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.

