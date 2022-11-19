Ombudsman: Even children were kept in torture chambers in Kherson Oblast

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Nov. 18 that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept.

“We are now determining their ages,” he said, adding that witnesses say some of the boys looked about 14 years old.

The day before, Lubinets said he was “shocked” by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

“I haven’t seen such a scale of (human rights violations) before. And I personally visited all (Russian) torture chambers in different Ukrainian oblasts,” Lubinets said. “It seems that (the Russian military) gets some satisfaction from it when they kill and torture our citizens.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia’s eight-month-long occupation.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.