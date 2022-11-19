Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Ombudsman: Even children were kept in torture chambers in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 1:00 am
Share

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Nov. 18 that new facts of torture reportedly inflicted by Russian troops on Kherson Oblast residents during the occupation were discovered, including a torture chamber with a separate cell where teenagers were kept.

“We are now determining their ages,” he said, adding that witnesses say some of the boys looked about 14 years old.

The day before, Lubinets said he was “shocked” by the scale of torture Russian forces inflicted on the residents of the recently liberated Kherson during the city’s occupation.

“I haven’t seen such a scale of (human rights violations) before. And I personally visited all (Russian) torture chambers in different Ukrainian oblasts,” Lubinets said. “It seems that (the Russian military) gets some satisfaction from it when they kill and torture our citizens.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russia’s eight-month-long occupation.

Torture chambers have been discovered in multiple settlements after liberation from the Russian occupation in the past months.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK