Thursday, December 29, 2022

Ukraine’s air defense downs Russian missiles in at least 5 regions amid another mass attack

by Daria ShulzhenkoDecember 29, 2022 11:19 am
Russian missiles were down in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts on the morning of Dec. 29, according to local authorities. Explosions were reported in multiple other regions across Ukraine amid Russia’s eighth mass missile attack.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 21 missiles above Odesa Oblast, said regional governor Maksym Marchenko. One of the downed missiles hit a residential building, but there were no casualties, Marchenko added. However, one of the energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast was damaged by the attack.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least 16 missiles were shot down in Kyiv. One of the downed missiles hit a “private building” in the Darynytsky district on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River, said Kyiv City Military Administration. At least three people, including a 14-year-old, were injured in the attack, Klitschko reported.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Ukrainian forces downed five Russian missiles in the region.

The air defense also “shot down some of the missiles” launched at Lviv Oblast, reported local governor Maksym Kozytsky. He did not specify the number of missiles downed but urged residents to stay in bomb shelters due to the “threat of repeated strikes.”

The Northern Operational Command reported that two missiles were shot down over Sumy Oblast at around 9 a.m. local time.

Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko reported air defense working in the region. He did not provide details. 

The air defense was also working in Poltava Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported that Russia had attacked Ukraine with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships.” Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said that Russia launched over 120 missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 29.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter

Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.

