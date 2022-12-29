Podolyak: Russia launches over 120 missiles against Ukraine
December 29, 2022 9:47 am
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said that over 120 missiles were launched by Russia against Ukraine on Dec. 29 "to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse." A number of missiles have been downed in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts, while explosions were heard in Odesa, Kyiv, and Lviv.
"We are waiting for further proposals from 'peacekeepers' about 'peaceful settlement,' 'security guarantees for Russian Federation' and undesirability of provocations," Podolyak tweeted on Dec. 29.
