Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Podolyak: Russia launches over 120 missiles against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 9:47 am
Share

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, said that over 120 missiles were launched by Russia against Ukraine on Dec. 29 "to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse."  A number of missiles have been downed in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts, while explosions were heard in Odesa, Kyiv, and Lviv. 

"We are waiting for further proposals from 'peacekeepers' about 'peaceful settlement,' 'security guarantees for Russian Federation' and undesirability of provocations," Podolyak tweeted on Dec. 29. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK