Ukraine downs 5 missiles in Mykolaiv Oblast
December 29, 2022 9:09 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Ukrainian forces downed five Russian missiles in the region amid another mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29. Aid raid alert sounded across every region.
