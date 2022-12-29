Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Mayor: 16 Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 10:57 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported on Dec. 29 that Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down 16 Russian missiles over the capital during Russia’s renewed mass missile strike.

Earlier, Klitschko said that three people were hospitalized in Kyiv after they were wounded during the attack, among them a 14-year-old girl. Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 9 a.m. local time that debris from a shot down missile hit a “private building” in the capital.

A number of missiles have been downed in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts, while explosions were heard in Odesa, Kyiv, and Lviv. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 29 attack
