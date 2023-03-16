Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's 'elite' forces suffer heavy losses in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 12:08 pm
Russia's 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade has "almost certainly been significantly degraded" due to inexperienced mobilized personnel and heavy losses, reports the U.K. Defense Ministry in its latest update.

The report references imagery showing concentrated vehicle losses near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, that most likely belonged to elements of the NI brigade. According to the ministry, the NI is seen as an "elite infantry force" within the Russian military.

The report details that units of NI have been assigned to the Ground Forces and given some of the most difficult missions in the war, leading to significant casualties.

Furthermore, the report adds that there is a "realistic possibility" that NI units will be tasked with new combat missions in the fighting near Vuhledar. 

The Russian army continues to suffer hundreds of casualties on a daily basis. 

As the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 26, Russia has lost 148,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with 660 lost on Feb. 25.



We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

