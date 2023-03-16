General Staff: Russia has lost 148,130 troops since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 26 that Russia had lost 148,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with 660 lost on Feb. 25.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,381 tanks, 6,615 armored fighting vehicles, 5,242 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,380 artillery systems, 475 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 299 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,037 drones, and 18 boats.