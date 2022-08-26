A Conflict Observatory hub which collects and analyses evidence of Russian war crimes released a report on Aug. 25 which provides proof of forced deportation and filtration camps in Ukraine. Using open source information and remote sensing data, the researchers identified at least 21 filtration system locations in and around Donetsk Oblast alone. To assist with further documentation and identification of similar crimes and atrocities, the U.S. Department of State-supported hub will receive $9 million in funding.