The US allocates $9 million to collect data on forced deportation, filtration camps in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 2:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A Conflict Observatory hub which collects and analyses evidence of Russian war crimes released a report on Aug. 25 which provides proof of forced deportation and filtration camps in Ukraine. Using open source information and remote sensing data, the researchers identified at least 21 filtration system locations in and around Donetsk Oblast alone. To assist with further documentation and identification of similar crimes and atrocities, the U.S. Department of State-supported hub will receive $9 million in funding.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.