News Feed

23 killed, 54 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
As a result of Russian attacks a maternity hospital and several hospital wards were damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 29, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Editor's note: The article contains graphic footage.

At least 23 civilians were killed and 54 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional officials reported on July 29.  

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 37 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones and fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles overnight.

Air defenses intercepted 32 drones, while five drones and two missiles struck three locations. Debris from the downed drones also fell in two additional areas.

The attacks were repelled using a combination of aircraft, mobile fire teams, electronic warfare units, and air defense systems, the military said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian air strikes killed at least 16 people and injured 35 when bombs hit a local prison. Governor Ivan Fedorov said eight FAB bombs destroyed prison buildings and damaged nearby homes. An 81-year-old woman was also injured elsewhere in the oblast.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast resulted in four fatalities and eight injuries, including two people in critical condition — one of whom is pregnant — and three others in moderate condition, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A maternity hospital and several hospital wards were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and one injured in Russian attacks that damaged civilian infrastructure, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The southern Kherson Oblast recorded one death and three injuries in Russian strikes on critical and social infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian attacks also left two people injured in Donetsk Oblast and four more in Sumy Oblast, according to local officials.

The strikes come amid Russia's continued refusal to consider an unconditional ceasefire, as Moscow intensifies its use of drones and missiles against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

UkraineRussiaWarRussian attackZaporizhzhia OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastDonetsk OblastSumy Oblast
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Editors' Picks