News Feed

Sanctioned Russian officials attend Global Parliamentary Summit in Geneva

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Sanctioned Russian officials attend Global Parliamentary Summit in Geneva
Russian Council of The Federation Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko greets public during a concert, marking the anniversary of the end of Siege of Leningrad in Wold War II on January 27, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

A delegation of sanctioned Russian officials, including the chair of the upper house of Russia's parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Switzerland to attend the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Russian state-controlled media reported on July 28.

The Russian delegation, which also includes Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, all under EU and Swiss sanctions for supporting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was granted temporary entry permission by Swiss authorities, according to Swiss media outlet Blick.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) explained that under its host-state agreement with the IPU, it is obliged to facilitate the participation of official delegates in international events held on Swiss territory.

According to the FDFA, exceptions to entry bans can be granted under Swiss law "particularly if the person is traveling to attend an international conference."

According to a provisional list of attendees published by the conference organizers and cited by Blick, both Russian and Ukrainian delegations are registered for the event, which is taking place from July 29 to 31 at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Ukraine's delegation is reportedly led by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and includes four members. Russia's delegation includes 13 officials.

Matviyenko, sanctioned by the U.S., EU, and Switzerland since 2014 for her role in the annexation of Crimea and her continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine, delivered a speech at the Women Speakers' Summit, a side event of the conference, on July 28.

Speaking from the podium in Geneva, she repeated standard Kremlin propaganda narratives, accusing Ukraine of targeting civilians in Donetsk Oblast and justifying Russia's invasion as a necessary intervention to "stop the bloodshed."

Matviyenko's remarks come as Russia continues to escalate its attacks on Ukrainian cities, striking civilian infrastructure and causing civilian casualties. The most recent attack on Kyiv, on July 28, left eight people injured — among them a 3-year-old child.

Matviyenko also claimed that the West was waging an "information war" against Russia and called for the lifting of international sanctions. Matviyenko invited leaders from other countries to visit Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

The IPU, founded in 1889, brings together parliamentary leaders from almost all UN member states. Although the war in Ukraine is not officially on the agenda, the conference includes panels on "parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace" and "a peaceful future in a turbulent world."

WarUkraineRussiaSanctionsSwitzerlandEU sanctionsDiplomacy
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

News Feed
