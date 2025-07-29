General Staff: Russia has lost 1,051,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,051,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 29.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,065 tanks, 23,064 armored fighting vehicles, 56,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,865 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,585 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.