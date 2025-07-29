Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,051,300 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukrainian soldiers of the 43rd Brigade work on a Soviet-era Pion self-propelled howitzer in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,051,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 29.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,065 tanks, 23,064 armored fighting vehicles, 56,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,865 artillery systems, 1,451 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,202 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,585 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

