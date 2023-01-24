Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Sweden to provide Ukraine with equipment to restore energy supply.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 7:00 am
The Swedish government allowed the state-owned grid operator Svenska Kraftnat to transfer the materials that can be used to restore Ukraine's power system.

According to the government’s press release, Svenska Kraftnat determined materials they could send to Ukraine without affecting Swedish power system. 

To do that they needed the government’s approval to transfer state property to Ukraine.

Sweden’s Energy, Business and Industry Minister Ebba Busch said that the Swedish government had already provided Ukraine with air defense systems to protect against Russia’s attacks. She added that Svenska Kraftnat’s contribution should help restore the damaged power system.

Now the company is communicating with the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency on how to transport these materials.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Jan. 23 that emergency power outages had been introduced in five Ukrainian oblasts due to the power deficit.

Russia’s Jan. 14 attack on Ukraine “caused significant damage” to several power units of thermal power plants, the operator said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

