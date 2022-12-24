Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Sweden to allocate new military aid package for Ukraine, invest in regional security

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 11:06 pm
“Ukraine is a priority for Sweden,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonsson said during a joint briefing with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Odesa on Dec. 11. 

“We see how Russia constantly violates human rights, attacks universities, schools, hospitals.” 

The new aid package will include air defense systems, winter ammunition, and a special aid package that will help the country survive the winter amid heavy Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. 

On Nov. 16, Sweden’s Defense Ministry announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $287 million, “a bigger military support package than all eight previous packages combined,” according to the country’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

