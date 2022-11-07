Russian forces fire over 200 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Nov. 6, killing 1

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Nov. 6 that Russian forces shelled a number of Sumy Oblast communities, including Bilopillia, Esman, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne. In Vorozhba community, one woman was killed as a result of the attack, and one more was injured. At least seven houses were damaged due to shelling, as well as a local cemetery, two cars, one cafe and power lines, according to Zhyvytskyi.







