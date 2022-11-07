Russian forces fire over 200 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Nov. 6, killing 1
November 7, 2022 4:01 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Nov. 6 that Russian forces shelled a number of Sumy Oblast communities, including Bilopillia, Esman, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne. In Vorozhba community, one woman was killed as a result of the attack, and one more was injured. At least seven houses were damaged due to shelling, as well as a local cemetery, two cars, one cafe and power lines, according to Zhyvytskyi.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.