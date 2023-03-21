Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Russia attacks multiple Ukrainian regions, killing 3, injuring 10

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 11:20 am
Russia attacks multiple Ukrainian regions, killing 3, injuring 10The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched attacks against Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts, resulting in at least three deaths and 10 injuries. 

Russia forces shelled Kherson Oblast 66 times over the past 24 hours, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 21.

The city of Kherson was shelled three times. Fourteen shells hit the city's residential homes, apartment complexes, and private buildings.

According to the governor, one person died, and seven others, including a child, were injured.

Forty-one people were also evacuated from liberated territory in Kherson Oblast, although the governor did not specify exactly from where.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that 14 settlements, including Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, and Strilecha, came under fire from artillery, tanks, and mortars.

The governor said that Russia targeted populated areas in Kupiansk located near combat lines with mortar fire. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The village of Basove, located in the north part of Kharkiv Oblast along the border with Russia, was targeted with mortars at least 20 times. According to the governor, there were no casualties, but power lines were damaged.

One person died, and two people were injured in Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast after the city was hit by two artillery shells and a rocket attack, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said

According to the governor, four houses, the territory of the Avdiivka Coke Plant, and a food enterprise were damaged.

Another person was killed near Horlivka, and another was injured in Bakhmut. In Kostiantynivka, three private houses, a kindergarten, a gas pipeline, and a water pipeline were damaged by Russian attacks.

Multiple other settlements endured "chaotic" shelling, the governor said.



